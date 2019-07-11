Strawberry Hill announced a paint night fundraiser to support its Animal Ambassadors program.
Join Tutoring Art at Strawberry Hill on Friday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of art and animals. Choose your favorite Animal Ambassador, Strix the barred owl, Bob the box turtle or Nelson the American toad, and create an original 12-by-16-inch canvas painting.
No experience? No problem! Professional artists will guide participants through the process and provide instruction. The cost is $40 per person and proceeds benefit Strawberry Hill’s environmental education and the Animal Ambassadors program.
Registration is required. Sign up online by visiting StrawberryHill.org or call the office at 717-642-5840. After signing up, be sure to email your animal of choice (owl, turtle, toad) to info@strawberryhill.org. This event is for participants 21 and older and is BYOB.
To learn more about Strawberry Hill and the programs offered there, visit the website StrawberryHill.org. RSVP to Art & Animals Paint Night and more events on the organization’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.