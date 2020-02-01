Celebrating the grant distributions of the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation are, from left, Julie Falk, RN, Ph.D.; Stacie Massett, RN, and Rachel Donaldson, RN, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Maternity Department; Stephanie Newell, speech language pathologist, WellSpan Rehabilitation; Kathy Gaskin, executive director, Healthy Adams County; Richard Howard, MD, and Trista Dawes, WellSpan cardiology; and Kristin Vought, development director, Gettysburg Hospital Foundation.
Gettysburg Hospital Foundation recently awarded grants to address key issues and health priorities in Adams County.
“Creating a low sodium food pantry to serve the healthy nutrition needs of congestive heart failure patients. Funding of essential programs that address ongoing food insecurity in our community. Supporting a new program focused on the proper disposal of medical waste for community members. Providing free children’s car seats and their safe installation to qualified families,” are just a few examples of community health initiatives currently being underwritten by Gettysburg Hospital Foundation through the generosity of its donors, according to a foundation release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.