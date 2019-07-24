The Gettysburg Friends Meeting parishioners recently made a contribution to South Central Community Action Programs’ (SCCAP) Adams County Homeless Shelter.
The emergency shelter serves Adams County families with children who have no where to go. The shelter helps those families to overcome barriers that contribute to their homelessness and then help find safe, permanent, affordable housing.
The Quaker group, Gettysburg Friends Meeting, contributed $1,500 to help keep the family shelter open. Funding cuts have caused the shelter to operate only from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. so families have a safe place to sleep, but that means families with children need to find somewhere else to be during the day. The donation from Gettysburg Friends will help the program remain open.
Gettysburg Friends meet at Glatfelter Lodge on the campus of Gettysburg College at 1989 Penn Hall Drive, Gettysburg, at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. All are welcome.
