Gettysburg College canceled classes before noon Wednesday morning, the result of a power outage, according to the campus Facebook page.
As of 8:20 a.m., the Met-Ed website reported 37 Adams County customers out of service, less than one percent of its coverage area. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. today, according to the site.
The Gettysburg College Library is closed, but the campus dining hall is still open, according to the post.
Five customers in Cumblerland Township are also affected, according to the site. The scheduled resolution is 11 a.m.
Met-Ed and Gettysburg College representatives were not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated.
