ACNB Corporation announced Thursday Frank “Rusty” Elsner III, chairman of the boards of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, said he will retire as chairman of both effective Feb. 15.
Elsner will continue to serve as a Class 3 director of the corporation, director of the bank, and vice chairman of the board of Russell Insurance Group Inc., the insurance subsidiary of the corporation.
Elsner indicated due to the demands of his growing business now was an appropriate time to retire from his chairman roles. With the recent and successful acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Frederick County Bank, as well as ACNB Corporation’s record 2019 earnings report, he said he leave his board chairs with both entities in a historically strong strategic and financial position.
Elsner further indicated he was humbled and honored to have served in this capacity for the past seven years during which time the assets of ACNB Bank doubled.
The boards of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank acknowledged and accepted Elsner’s retirement, and in so doing have elected Alan J. Stock, currently vice chairman of the boards of directors, to the role of chairman of both the corporation and the bank effective Feb. 15.
Speaking on behalf of the boards, Stock thanked Elsner for his commitment and dedication to the corporation and the bank during his tenure as chairman.
James P. Helt, president and chief executive officer of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, also thanked Elsner for his eadership and strategic guidance.
Stock said ACNB Corporation is in a very sound strategic and financial position and he looks forward to working with the boards and Helt in his new roles.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster, Md. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 22 community banking offices, located in the four south-central Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, Pa., and Hunt Valley, Md. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and seven community banking offices located in Frederick and Carroll counties, Md., respectively. Russell Insurance Group Inc., the corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, Md. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, visit acnb.com.
