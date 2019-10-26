The 16th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), held annually in October, has a new message this year to Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT. This simple message encourages consumers to understand the devices and applications they use every day and to secure their digital profile and protect it by familiarizing themselves with privacy settings to help safeguard their privacy and limit cybercrimes.
As Americans spend more time than ever in front of screens, NCSAM 2019 emphasizes personal accountability and stresses the importance of taking simple, proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home, in the workplace, and on the go.
Seven Tips to Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT.
Double your login protection. Enable multifactor authentication to help ensure that the only person who has access to your account is you. Use it for email, banking, social media, and any other services that offer it.
Rethink your passphrase protocol. Consider using the longest password permissible in the form of a passphrase. Get creative and customize your standard password for different sites, which can prevent cybercriminals from gaining access to all of your accounts should one of your passwords become breached.
If you connect, you must protect. Whether it’s your computer, smartphone or other network devices, the best defense against viruses and malware is to update to the latest security software, web browser, and operating systems. Sign up for automatic updates, if you can, and protect your devices with antivirus software.
Be wary of strangers. Cybercriminals use phishing tactics, hoping to fool their victims. If you’re unsure who an email or message is from ̶ even if the details appear accurate ̶ or if the email looks “phishy,” do not respond and do not click on any links or attachments found in that email. When available use the “junk” or “block” option to no longer receive messages from a particular sender.
Never click and tell. Limit the information you post on social media – from your morning exercise routine to where you are enjoying dinner with friends. What many people don’t realize is that these details are all cybercriminals need to know to target you, your loved ones, and your personal property ̶ online and in the real world. Keep Social Security numbers, account numbers, and passphrases private, as well as specific information about yourself, such as your full name, address, birthday, and even
vacation plans. Disable location services that allow anyone to see where you are – and where you aren’t – at any given time.
Keep tabs on your apps. Most connected appliances and devices are supported by a mobile application. Your mobile device could be filled with suspicious apps running in the background or using default permissions you never realized you approved – gathering your personal information without your knowledge, while also putting your identity and privacy at risk. Check your app permissions and use the “rule of least privilege” to delete what you don’t need or no longer use. Learn to just say “no” to privilege requests that don’t make sense. Only download apps from trusted vendors and sources.
Stay protected while connected. Before you connect to any public WiFi be certain to confirm the name of the network and exact login procedures with appropriate staff to ensure that the network is legitimate. If you do use an unsecured public access point, practice good cyber awareness skills by avoiding sensitive activities, such as banking, that require passphrases or credit card numbers. Your personal hotspot is a safer alternative to free WiFi. Only use sites that begin with “https://” when shopping or banking online.
The 2019 NCSAM theme serves to remind everyone of the role we all play in online safety and security at home and in the workplace. Co-led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), NCSAM is a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safe.
Learn the latest NCSAM news by following and using the hashtags #BeCyberSmart and #CyberAware. Additional information about NCSAM, along with resources such as tip sheets, can be found at staysafeonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.