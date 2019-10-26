Peyton Stadler, RB, Fairfield: Stadler rushed for 87 yards and 2 TDs in a 34-10 win over York Tech

Kalen Sharrah, RB, Biglerville: Sharrah rushed for 168 yards and 2 TDs and returned an INT for a TD in a 53-14 win over Hanover

Joe Hernandez, RB, Delone Catholic: Hernandez rushed for 180 yards and a TD in a 23-7 win over York Catholic

Charles Warren, RB, Gettysburg: Warren rushed for 169 yards and 3 TDs and caught a TD pass in a 54-7 win over Dover

Aaron Stremmel, RB, Biglerville: Stremmel rushed for 102 yards and 2 TDs, and caught a TD pass in a 53-14 win over Hanover

Vote

View Results