Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc.'s board named Michael A. Binkley as general manager and elected Edward S. Surotchak as controller for the company.
Binkley currently also serves as vice president of manufacturing.
Binkley joined Knouse Foods in 1990, working in various positions throughout the years.
He is a graduate of Biglerville High School and the Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree.
He replaces Charles J. Haberkorn as general manager.
Surotchak joined Knouse Foods in 2009 and has served as a cost analyst and as assistant controller since June of 2016.
He is a graduate of Shippensburg University, having earned a bachelor of science degree in finance. Prior to joining Knouse, he was employed as a cost accountant by the Beistle Company in Shippensburg.
He assumes the position of controller from Charlie Baker, who retired June 30 after serving the organization for 43 years.
