The ACNB Corporation board approved and declared the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on Sept. 13, to shareholders of record on Aug. 29. This per share amount reflects a nearly 9 percent increase over prior year same quarter and will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $1.8 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the third quarter of 2019. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation paid a $0.23 dividend per share in the third quarter of 2018.
“For the second consecutive quarter in 2019, the board of directors is pleased to reward ACNB Corporation’s shareholders with a dividend amount of $0.25 per share. Our banking and insurance operations continue to be fundamentally strong as we remain focused on short-term and long-term growth strategies,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer. “Furthermore, as publicly announced on July 2, 2019, geographic expansion efforts are underway for ACNB Corporation through the acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank. It is our belief the addition of Frederick County Bank’s community banking network positions ACNB Corporation for profitable growth in a desirable market that is adjacent to our current footprint.”
With this third quarter dividend, the regular quarterly cash dividends paid to shareholders for the first nine months of 2019 will total $0.73 per share. This per share amount will result in a total of more than $5.1 million paid to shareholders through the first three quarters of 2019. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation paid a total of $0.66 per share for the first three quarters of 2018 and an aggregate of more than $4.6 million to shareholders during the same period.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $1.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster, Md. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 22 community banking offices, located in the four south central Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, and Hunt Valley, Md. As a division of ACNB Bank, NWSB Bank serves its marketplace via a network of seven community banking offices located in Carroll County, Md. Russell Insurance Group Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property and casualty and group life and health insurance serving individual and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, Md. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, visit acnb.com.
