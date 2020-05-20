ACNB Bank has promoted Agribusiness Lending Officer Andrea D. Foore to assistant vice president.
In her role, she works with farmers and other agricultural entities to find the right solution to achieve the financial goals unique to each business operation.
The banking products offered include farm real estate loans, farm equipment loans, and working capital lines of credit, as well as an array of deposit services.
Foore is based at ACNB Bank’s North Hanover Office located at 1127 Eichelberger St., and serves agricultural businesses primarily in the southcentral Pennsylvania area.
Foore joined ACNB Bank in 2017 as junior agribusiness loan officer. Raised on a fourth generation Registered Angus cow/calf operation in York County, she graduated from Susquehannock High School in Glen Rock, Pa., and earned a bachelor of science in agribusiness management from Penn State in State College, Pa.
Foore serves as a member of the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Livestock Association and Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation, as well as is the program coordinator for the York Fair Queen.
Foore resides in Seven Valleys, Pa.
ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 21 community banking offices.
