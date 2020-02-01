ACNB Corporation financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc., announced record financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, with net income of $23,721,000, according to an ACNB release.
Compared to net income of $21,748,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, this is an increase of $1,973,000, or 9.1 percent, over prior year-end results.
Basic earnings per share were $3.36 and $3.09 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which is an increase of $0.27 per share or 8.7 percent.
For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, the corporation reported net income of $5,081,000. Compared to net income of $5,289,000 for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, this is a decrease of $208,000, or 3.9 percent, to comparable period results.
Basic earnings per share were $0.72 and $0.75 for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which is a decrease of $0.03 per share or 4 percent. This year-over-year decrease in earnings performance for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, was primarily due to merger and systems consulting expenses related to banking operations.
“2019 was an exciting and demanding year for ACNB Corporation resulting in the second consecutive year of record financial results and the acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, effective January 11, 2020,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer. “Also contributing to the Corporation’s strong 2019 financial performance was enhanced revenue growth attributable to subsidiary activities through both ACNB Bank’s Wealth Management Division and Russell Insurance Group Inc.”
“As we begin the new year, the corporation’s community banking activities now include the Frederick County, Maryland, market with five offices operating under the brand of FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank. We welcome our new Bank team members and loyal customers from this market and are confident in the ability of our growing company to create enhanced value for customers, communities and shareholders,” he said.
Revenues
Total revenues, defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, were $77,587,000, or a 6.2 percent increase over total revenues of $73,043,000 for 2018. Total interest income for 2019 was $69,558,000, or an increase of 7.9 percent, as compared to total interest income of $64,494,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, due primarily to higher volume of average earning assets.
Loans
Total loans outstanding were $1,272,601,000 at Dec. 31, 2019. Year over year, loans outstanding decreased by $29,864,000, or 2.3 percent, since Dec. 31, 2018. This decrease in 2019 was the result of continued intense competition in the corporation’s markets, as well as significant commercial loan payoffs and pay-downs during the year largely attributable to lower interest rates and government and municipal refinancing into the bond market. As a result of lower credit losses and stable credit quality in the loan portfolio, the provision for loan losses for 2019 was $600,000, a decrease of $1,020,000, or 63 percent, from prior year-end results.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1,412,260,000 at Dec. 31, 2019. Year over year, total deposits increased by $64,168,000, or 4.8 percent, since Dec. 31, 2018. Deposit growth is a function of pricing and the level of deposits held by existing and new customers, especially in the segment of municipal depositors. To enhance deposit growth, ACNB Bank promoted its new personal checking accounts with value-added benefits in 2019.
Net interest income and margin
Net interest income rose by $2,323,000 to $59,418,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, an increase of 4.1 percent in comparison to the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. The net interest margin for 2019 was 3.81 percent, unchanged from 2018. The increase in net interest income and the stable net interest margin for 2019 were primarily due to higher average earning asset volume funded by increased core deposits.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income for 2019 was $18,169,000, an increase of $2,221,000, or 13.9 percent, over the prior year. The increase includes both revenue from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities and commissions from insurance sales, which grew 4.4 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively, from the year ended Dec.31, 2018, to the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense for 2019 was $47,621,000, an increase of $2,918,000, or 6.5 percent, over the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense is attributable to normal business operations and a growing footprint related to community banking and insurance operations, balanced by management’s continued focus on expense control. In addition, merger-related expenses and consulting for a new core operating system contract added $1,359,000 to 2019 expenses.
Dividends
Quarterly cash dividends paid to ACNB Corporation shareholders in 2019 totaled $6,920,000, or $0.98 per share, an increase of $659,000, or 10.5 percent, over the prior year. In 2018, ACNB Corporation paid an $0.89 dividend per share for total dividends paid to shareholders in the amount of $6,261,000.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster, Md. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 22 community banking offices, located in the four south-central Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, Pa., and Hunt Valley, Md. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and seven community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, Md., respectively. Russell Insurance Group Inc., the corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, Md. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, visit acnb.com.
