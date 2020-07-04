Emily E. Berwager has joined ACNB Bank in the position of first vice president/human resources manager, according to an ACNB release.
In this role, she is transitioning the oversight responsibility of all areas of the bank’s human resources function in planning for the retirement of current Senior Vice President/Human Resources Manager Sandra A. Deaner in December, according to the release.
The primary areas of responsibility include employee relations, recruitment, employee wellness, health and welfare benefits, compensation and payroll, training and development, human resources compliance, and employee engagement, the release reads.
ACNB Bank’s human resources team supports more than 400 staff members in southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland from their offices at the ACNB Corporation Operations Center at 100 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg.
Berwager has more than 21 years of progressive human resources experience, primarily in the healthcare and manufacturing industries. She most recently served as vice president/talent and culture for the Campbell Snacks Division of Campbell Soup Company, formerly Snyder’s-Lance, in Hanover, Pa., where she worked for 12 years.
Born in Lebanon County, Pa., Berwager graduated from Eastern Lebanon County High School in Myerstown, Pa. She earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., a master of arts in human resource development from McDaniel College in Westminster, Md., and the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification from the HR Certification Institute, according to the release.
Berwager has served on the board of the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove since 2009 and is currently the board chair. She lives in Glenville, Pa., with her husband, Andrew, and their two daughters.
ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, according to the release.
