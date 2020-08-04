ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc., announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, with net income of $5,797,000, according to an ACNB release.
Compared to net income of $6,466,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, this is a decrease of $669,000 or 10.4 percent over comparable period results, primarily due to higher loan loss provision expense in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of COVID-19. Basic earnings per share was $0.67 and $0.92 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which is a decrease of $0.25 or 27.2 percent.
The corporation showed net income of $4,574,000 for the six months ended June 30. Compared to a net income of $12,330,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, this is a decrease of $7,756,000 or 62.9 percent over comparable period results. Basic earnings per share was $0.53 and $1.75 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which is a decrease of $1.22 or 69.7 percent. These results are primarily attributable to one-time merger-related expenses of $5,965,000 and a higher provision for loan losses of $6,550,000 as a result of a previously-reported, large unanticipated charge-off of one loan relationship during the first quarter of 2020 and the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the nonrecurring expenses related to the acquisition of FCBI, as well as the corresponding tax impact at the marginal tax rate, net income (non-GAAP) would have been $9,147,000, or $1.07 basic earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, according to the release.
“As the year of 2020 opened, ACNB Corporation was well situated with the planned closing of the acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, in January and the reporting of record financial results for 2019, both outcomes of the corporation’s continued focus on strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Additionally, the corporation’s commitment to sound operating principles and its conservative culture fortified the organization when the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted how we conduct our business on a daily basis,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer. “In response, we have taken a deliberate and measured approach in protecting our most valuable asset, our staff members working in offices and remotely to fulfill customer needs despite the pandemic. Equally as important, our efforts are ongoing to protect as well as support customers during these unprecedented times, whether through the Paycheck Protection Program loan and forgiveness process or via direct loan modifications and other account accommodations.”
“As 2020 continues to unfold, the long-term economic impact of this health crisis is still unknown with high unemployment rates and businesses operating with limited capacity. This environment is not the one we anticipated for 2020. However, ACNB Corporation has proven its resiliency time and again over its long history due to the adherence to fundamentals such as capital preservation, credit quality, and expense management. ACNB Corporation’s banking subsidiary, ACNB Bank, remains a well-capitalized financial institution. And, we are solidly positioned to leverage the recent acquisition in Frederick County, Maryland, for future growth and to further enhance long-term ACNB Corporation shareholder value,” said Helt.
Revenues
Total revenues, defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, for the first two quarters of 2020 were $44,859,000, or a 16.8 percent increase over total revenues of $38,395,000 for the first two quarters of 2019. Total interest income for the first half of 2020 was $42,494,000, or an increase of 23.7 percent, as compared to total interest income of $34,340,000 for the first half of 2019.
Loans
Total loans outstanding were $1,733,563,000 at June 30. Loans outstanding increased by $460,962,000, or 36.2 percent, from December 31, 2019, and by $454,299,000, or 35.5 percent, from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020, including $329,312,000 in loans acquired through FCBI. Loan growth is largely attributable to the FCBI acquisition, net of selling new residential mortgages in the secondary market and early payoffs of loans, as well as active participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Year over year, organic loan growth is primarily in the commercial loan portfolio with a focus on asset quality and disciplined underwriting standards despite the intense competition in the corporation’s market areas. As a result of the previously-reported, large unanticipated charge-off of one loan relationship and increased risk from COVID-19, combined with normal and anticipated credit losses in the portfolio, the provision for loan losses for the first half of 2020 was $6,550,000.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2,032,801,000 at June 30. Deposits increased by $620,541,000, or 43.9 percent, from Dec. 31, 2019, and by $655,524,000, or 47.6 percent, from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020, including $374,058,000 in deposits acquired through FCBI. Year over year, organic deposit growth is largely attributable to PPP proceeds deposited to customer accounts and increased balances in a broad base of accounts from a lack of economic activity due to COVID-19.
Net interest income and margin
Net interest income rose by $6,165,000 to $35,800,000 for the first six months of 2020, which is an increase of 20.8 percent compared to the first six months of 2019. The net interest margin for the first half of 2020 was 3.53 percent, compared to 3.91 percent for the same period of 2019. Both net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by lower market yields in the first half of 2020. The lower market yields negatively affected the net interest margin as new loans replaced pay downs on existing loans and variable rate loans reset to new current rates.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income for the first six months of 2020 was $9,059,000, an increase of $299,000, or 3.4 percent, from the first six months of 2019. The increase includes revenue from wealth management activities, which grew 11.2 percent from the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2020.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense for the first six months of 2020 was $32,912,000, an increase of $9,966,000, or 43.4 percent, from the same period in 2019. Nonrecurring acquisition and integration expenses related to the acquisition of FCBI were $5,965,000 for the first six months of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2,952,000 from the first half of 2019, which is primarily attributable to higher staffing levels from the FCBI acquisition and additional staff hired to support revenue generation across all business lines.
Dividends
Quarterly cash dividends paid to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the first half of 2020 totaled $4,335,000, or $0.50 per share. In the first half of 2019, ACNB Corporation paid $0.48 per share for total dividends paid to shareholders in the amount of $3,383,000. When comparing the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2020, the increase in total dividends paid is also a result of the addition of new shareholders from the FCBI acquisition in January 2020.
COVID-19 pandemic
As previously reported, ACNB Corporation implemented numerous initiatives to support and protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts continue as the organization responds to changes in the operating environment with the lifting of the stay-at-home orders in its regions of operation in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Current information and guidelines related to ACNB Bank’s ongoing COVID-19 initiatives and communications are available at acnb.com.
ACNB Corporation launched a special initiative in April of this year, ACNB Helping Hands, that serves to reinforce the organization’s ongoing commitment to community during the challenging times when the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted local businesses and residents. This program, funded by both ACNB Bank and its affiliated employees and directors in the amount of more than $50,000, provided nearly 6,000 meals prepared by 16 restaurant and catering businesses that are Bank customers which were then distributed during recent months to people in need through 16 local community organizations across the Bank’s southcentral Pennsylvania and northern Maryland footprint.
Paycheck Protection Program
ACNB Corporation’s banking subsidiary, ACNB Bank, serves as an active participant in the PPP, as authorized initially by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. With the second round of funding through June 30, ACNB Bank closed and funded 1,382 loans totaling $158,970,000, resulting in approximately $6,000,000 in fee income to be recognized in upcoming quarters.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $2.4 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster, Md.
