The ACNB Corporation board recently approved payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend, according to an ACNB release. The cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on June 15, to shareholders of record on June 1.
This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.2 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the second quarter of 2020. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation also paid a $0.25 dividend per share in the second quarter of 2019.
“Amidst the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors took action to provide ACNB Corporation shareholders with a stable quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which is the amount paid for five straight quarters beginning in June 2019,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer. “Our long history of shareholder commitment is evident through times of economic downturn and economic growth. This is only possible due to the resiliency of ACNB Corporation through its banking and insurance agency subsidiary operations, which is directly attributable to the dedicated staff members who serve our customers with determination and care each business day.”
With this second quarter dividend, the regular quarterly cash dividends paid to shareholders for the first half of 2020 will total $0.50 per share. This per share amount will result in a total of more than $4.3 million paid to shareholders through the first two quarters of 2020.
In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation paid a total of $0.48 per share for the first two quarters of 2019 and an aggregate of more than $3.3 million to shareholders during the same period.
