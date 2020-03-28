Brianna M. Buckley has joined FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in the position of assistant vice president/wealth advisor and account officer, according to an ACNB release.
In this role, Buckley is responsible for delivering customized, needs-based solutions to individuals, business owners, and not-for-profit organizations, according to ACNB.
Her areas of focus include financial planning, investments, insurance, college savings plans, employer-sponsored retirement plans, trust administration, and estate settlement. Based in the Wealth Management office of FCB Bank at 200 Commerce Drive, Walkersville, Md., Buckley serves clients primarily in the Frederick County market.
Buckley has worked in the financial services industry for six years. Her prior experience includes serving as a financial advisor for PNC Investments in Frederick, Md., where she led and developed five local branch teams. Buckley holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 registrations through Cetera Investment Services LLC, as well as long term care insurance certification and Maryland and Pennsylvania licenses for life, health and annuity sales.
She is a graduate of Middletown High School in Middletown, Md., and earned a bachelor of arts in economics from University of Maryland in College Park, Md. Buckley resides in Frederick, Md.
