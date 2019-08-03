ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc., announced financial results for the three months ending June 30, with net income of $6,466,000. Compared to net income of $5,507,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, this is an increase of $959,000 or 17.4 percent over comparable period results. Basic earnings per share was $0.92 and $0.78 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which is an increase of $0.14 or 17.9 percent.
The corporation reported net income of $12,330,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Compared to net income of $10,420,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, this is an increase of $1,910,000 or 18.3 percent over comparable period results. Basic earnings per share was $1.75 and $1.48 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which is an increase of $0.27 or 18.2 percent.
“ACNB Corporation’s strong earnings performance for the first half of 2019 was primarily the result of improved net interest income and attentive expense management,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer. “In working with customers, we continually strive to build relationships and find solutions as the keystone of ACNB Corporation’s strategic vision.”
“Solid banking and insurance operations have produced both current and future benefits for ACNB Corporation and its shareholders,” he continued. “Geographic expansion initiatives, including the opening of the Lancaster Loan Office in May 2019, and the anticipated acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, in the fourth quarter of 2019 or first quarter of 2020 further this vision.”
Revenues
Total revenues, defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, for the first two quarters of 2019 were $38,395,000, or a 7.6 percent increase over total revenues of $35,682,000 for the first two quarters of 2018. Total interest income for the first half of 2019 was $34,340,000, or an increase of 10.4 percent, as compared to total interest income of $31,119,000 for the first half of 2018.
Loans
Total loans outstanding were $1,279,264,000 at June 30. Loans outstanding decreased by $23,201,000, or 1.8 percent, due to seasonality and early payoffs since December 31, 2018, and increased by $32,466,000, or 2.6 percent, from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Year over year, loan growth is primarily in the commercial loan portfolio with a focus on asset quality and disciplined underwriting standards despite the intense competition in the corporation’s market areas. As a result of normal and anticipated credit losses in the portfolio, the provision for loan losses for the first half of 2019 was $275,000.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1,377,277,000 at June 30. Deposits increased by $29,185,000, or 2.2 percent, from Dec. 31, 2018, and by $43,302,000, or 3.3 percent, from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Year over year, deposit growth is a function of pricing and the level of deposits held by existing and new customers, especially in the segment of municipal depositors.
Net interest income and margin
Net interest income rose by $1,982,000 to $29,635,000 for the first six months of 2019, which is an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the first six months of 2018. The net interest margin for the first half of 2019 was 3.91 percent, compared to 3.78 percent for the same period of 2018. Both net interest income and the net interest margin were positively impacted by the organic growth in loans experienced from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
Non-interest income
Noninterest income for the first six months of 2019 was $8,760,000, an increase of $731,000, or 9.1 percent, from the first six months of 2018. The increase includes both revenue from wealth management activities and insurance sales commissions, which grew 5.3 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively, from the first half of 2018 to the first half of 2019.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense for the first six months of 2019 was $22,946,000, an increase of $709,000, or 3.2 percent, from the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expense is attributable to normal business operations and a growing community banking footprint, both balanced by management’s continued focus on expense control.
Dividends
Quarterly cash dividends paid to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the first half of 2019 totaled $3,383,000, or $0.48 per share. In the first half of 2018, ACNB Corporation paid $0.43 per share for total dividends paid to shareholders in the amount of $3,023,000.
About ACNB Corporation
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $1.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster, Md. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 22 community banking offices, located in the four south-central Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, Pa., and Hunt Valley, Md. As a division of ACNB Bank, NWSB Bank serves its marketplace via a network of seven community banking offices located in Carroll County, Md. Russell Insurance Group Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property and casualty and group life and health insurance serving individual and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, Md. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, visit acnb.com.
