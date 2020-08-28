Barley Snyder announced the prestigious “Best Lawyers” list includes 29 Barley Snyder attorneys on its 2021 edition, according to a release issued by Michael Sadowski, communications coordinator for the firm.
"The 29 Barley Snyder attorneys selected is an all-time high for the firm in more than three decades of the peer-reviewed attorney ranking system," the release reads.
The honored attorneys were recognized in 46 total practice areas.
In addition, the list includes three Barley Snyder attorneys who earned the rank of 2021 “Lawyer of the Year.” The award is bestowed on the attorney that earns the highest peer review ranking in a practice area within their geographic area, according to the release.
“Once again our presence on this annual list has grown because of the continued exemplary work of all of our attorneys, but in particular the ones recognized as ‘Best Lawyers,’” said Jeff Lobach, Barley Snyder managing partner. “This diverse list of professionals recognized by their peers for their abilities will help us serve our clients better.”
The three Barley Snyder attorneys named “Lawyer of the Year” in the Harrisburg region are:
Jeffrey D. Lobach, corporate law; Shawn Long, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights / insolvency and reorganization law; and Sarah C. Yerger, health care law.
The 29 attorneys who made the overall list are Lauralee B. Baker, Michael J. Crocenzi, Kimberly J. Decker, Timothy G. Dietrich, Lin Axamethy Floyd, Sean B. Frederick, Thomas A. French, Donald R. Geiter, Kathleen A. Gray, Charles B. Haws, Caroline M. Hoffer, Nancy Mayer Hughes, Stephen R. Lazun, Jeffrey D. Lobach, Shawn M. Long, Paul G. Mattaini, Christopher W. Mattson, Paul W. Minnich, Michael L. Mixell, Thomas J. Nehilla, Drake D. Nicholas, John T. Reed, Troy B. Rider, Martin R. Siegel, Stanley A. Smith, John J. Sylvanus, Robert J. Tribeck, George C. Werner, and Sarah C. Yerger.
About Barley Snyder
Barley Snyder is a law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 100 attorneys practicing from offices located in Lancaster, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Malvern, Hanover, Gettysburg and Schuylkill Haven, Pa., and Hunt Valley and Columbia, Md. The firm serves businesses, individuals and organizations in all major areas of civil law including business, employment, immigration, employee benefits, finance & creditors’ rights, intellectual property, litigation, estate planning and administration, real estate, tax, construction, environment and energy, health care, education, municipal authority, hospitality, senior living, cybersecurity and food and agribusiness, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.