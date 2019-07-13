In spite of challenging headlines, domestic and international stock markets did very well during the first half of 2019.
Investors were rewarded for patiently waiting out the fourth quarter 2018 stock market meltdown, when the U.S. stock market reached new highs over the past few months.
At the close of June, major U.S. stock markets (such as the S&P 500) were higher by over 15 percent, year to date. Most international stock markets are also higher.
The month of May was a bit testy for stocks, with falling interest rates. Bond returns spiked higher and helped reduce risk in portfolios. In fact, a common barometer for the general U.S. bond market, the AGG (U.S. bond index), is higher by nearly 6 percent so far in 2019.
All headlines considered, this has been a pretty darned good start to 2019.
What will the second half of the year bring?
We know trade issues will likely remain either a catalyst or detriment to the global economy. Iran, North Korea, Federal Reserve and interest rates, and the 2020 Presidential Election ramp-up will all share headlines. A few, yet-to-be-determined issues will likely join the fray.
Expect, like the first half of 2019, a fair amount of market movements or volatility of some degree. If the Fed cuts short-term rates, which tends to spur borrowing and business investments, it could help balance out the impacts of an ongoing U.S.-China trade war.
We aren’t in the imminent throes of recession according to the majority of economic data. Rate cuts, in this type of environment, have historically led to positive stock returns. That doesn’t suggest it’s time to become more aggressive. As mentioned, we are in rather interesting times.
This bring up a point about investing. Looking at the first half of 2019 might encourage some to consider becoming far too aggressive in their portfolios. Yes, the math of being 100 percent stock might occasionally seem rational. But we can never forget that markets will move lower periodically and that market declines can lead to emotional reactions that mathematics cannot quantify. History repeats itself in markets (and many other ways too).
For example, just because something happened long ago (the Great Depression for some or even just a decade ago with the 2008 global stock market collapse) doesn’t mean it cannot happen again. We need to always remember that and have investing strategies in place to help mitigate these risks. Upside in returns is important, but being aware of downside risk is vital.
Needs change over time. We age, our health changes, we need to generate cash flows, thus asset allocation within portfolios needs to evolve for most investors. Short-term needs, intermediate-term needs, and long-term goals need to be addressed and managed properly.
Investors also need to recognize their own emotional risk tolerance. A more moderate or balanced stock-to-bond allocation often helps to flatten out risk and may allow for rebalancing to take advantage of market changes, by buying a little more when stocks are down or selling a little to lock in gains and remain in a targeted asset allocation.
As this is general information only, remember that each family’s investment strategies may differ dramatically.
Past performance, especially like we’ve seen in the first half of 2019, is not necessarily indicative of future performance, no matter how much we hope it might be.
Investors should know exactly how their advisory relationship works in terms of compensation, and more. We put that in writing for each client and report quarterly returns after all costs. Feel free to reach out with any questions or interest.
