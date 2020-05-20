WellSpan Health has named Megan Lecas as senior vice president for service lines, effective May 18.
Lecas, who has been with WellSpan since 2004, previously served as vice president of women and children services, where she led the development and implementation of new digital products, such as Madeline, BabyScripts, and Bow & Button.
She also led her service line’s objective to reduce opioid prescribing at hospital discharge, achieving between 47 percent and 80 percent reductions in opioid prescribing at WellSpan hospitals.
“Megan has been a standout leader in our health system over the last two decades,” said Thomas McGann, M.D., executive vice president, clinical practice, WellSpan Health. “Under her leadership, women and children services in the health system has made significant improvement in quality, safety, and operating performance. We’re excited to see her talents exhibited in her new role with WellSpan.”
In her new role as senior vice president, Lecas will have direct oversight of the medical, surgical, oncology, neurosciences, heart and vascular, women and children, orthopedics and behavioral health services.
“It’s been exciting to be a part of the WellSpan growth through recent years and I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead as we reimagine the way we deliver care to our patients and community,” said Lecas. “WellSpan is a trusted partner in our communities and I’m inspired by the efforts of our care teams every day to solidify that trust.”
Previously, Lecas served as vice president for women’s services at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, as well as chief operating officer and vice president of the WellSpan Medical Group.
She first joined WellSpan in 2004 as a specialty practice administrator. Prior to WellSpan, Lecas held physician practice leadership roles in Somerset and Johnstown.
Lecas earned her bachelor’s degree and master of business administration degree from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. She also earned a Green Belt for Healthcare from Villanova University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.