Confirmed cases of COVID-19 held steady at six in Adams County as of midday Tuesday, but jumped from 10 to 18 in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
Cumberland and Franklin counties stood at 13 and three Tuesday, respectively, up from 12 and one Monday, according to the DOH website.
Across Pennsylvania Tuesday, 851 cases in 40 counties were “reported from commercial, hospital and state labs,” and deaths totaled seven, according to DOH. Monday’s figures were 644 cases with three deaths.
On Tuesday, there were “8,643 patients who have tested negative,” according to DOH.
“With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending,” according to DOH.
People who tested positive “are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital,” according to DOH.
In neighboring Maryland counties, the Tuesday totals were five in Carroll and four in Frederick.
Carroll was unchanged, but Frederick was up by two compared to Monday, according to the Maryland Department of Health website.
Maryland’s statewide totals Tuesday were 349 cases and three deaths, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.