The Gettysburg Borough Police Department is not citing people solely for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order or the borough curfew, Chief Robert Glenny said during a press conference held Thursday.
Gettysburg Borough police officers have cited, or are in the process of citing, three people for violating the stay-at-home order, Glenny said, but all of those citations were filed in conjunction with driving under the influence charges.
“They are putting everyone in danger, frankly, to include our policemen,” Glenny said.
All people are banned from streets, sidewalks, businesses, and public places from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until further notice, Glenny announced last week
Glenny said he has heard many rumors that claim borough officers are stopping people and “asking for their papers” that state they are allowed to be on the road. He said many social media sites allow their members to spread false information and that harms the entire community. Glenny specifically cited the Facebook groups Borovent and Adams County PA Locals as two groups where rumors spread.
“Get your information from reputable sources,” Glenny said. “You are not getting true information. You are getting ‘I’ve heard that she’s heard that they’ve heard.’”
Glenny also urged residents to be on the lookout for people who are attempting to scam others out of their federal government stimulus money.
“Those criminals are out there trying to scam folks out of their relief dollars. Don’t give out any information over the phone, especially if someone calls you,” Glenny said.
Starting Thursday, all of officers will be wearing personal protective equipment when entering residential-type buildings, such as hotels and homes, the chief said. Officers will attempt to mediate all issues outside whenever possible to prevent the them from potentially coming in contact with coronavirus, he said.
“Obviously there are a lot of situations where that does not happen, where we cannot make that happen,” Glenny said.
