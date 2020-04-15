Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Adams and surrounding Pennsylvania counties, but deaths held steady except for one additional fatality in York.
In Adams, confirmed cases totaled 64 Wednesday, up from 63 Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health website. The county’s only death occurred April 7 in a nursing home the coroner declined to identify.
None of the seven ventilators available in Adams was in use for a COVID-19 patient Wednesday, according to the website. One was in use Monday.
Fatalities in York went from three Tuesday to four Wednesday. Cases there rose from 371 to 381. Deaths held steady at zero in Franklin County, where cases rose from 69 to 78, and stayed at four in Cumberland, where cases went from 124 to 131. Case figures are cumulative since mid-March.
Statewide totals were: 26,490 confirmed cases, up from 25,345; 647 deaths, up from 584; and 111,094 negative tests, up from 108,286.
Among adjoining Maryland counties, cases in Frederick went from 441 Tuesday to 442 Wednesday, and deaths rose from 14 to 20.
Carroll County cases rose from 259 to 262, according to the state website. The county website listed 32 deaths as of Wednesday.
Across Maryland, deaths went from 302 to 349, according to the state website. Positive tests from 9,472 to 10,032, and negative tests from 44,261 to 45,731.
