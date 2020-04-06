Coronavirus totals increased in Adams and surrounding counties.
Confirmed cases in Adams rose from 22 Sunday to 25 as of midday Monday, with no deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
Sunday and Monday figures for surrounding counties were: Cumberland, 68 cases, up from 58; Franklin, 32 cases, up from 30; and York, 189 cases, up from 171.
Deaths held steady at two in Cumberland, one in York, and none in Franklin and Adams.
Statewide, cases increased from 11,510 to 12,980, in 65 counties. Deaths went from 150 to 162. Hospitalizations since March 6 rose from 1,072 to 1,145. Negative tests rose from 66,261 to 70,874.
Figures were also up in adjoining Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
Carroll went from 142 cases and eight deaths Sunday to 150 and 10 Monday.
Frederick went from 112 cases and three deaths to 138 and four.
Across Maryland, cases increased from 3,609 to 4,045, and deaths rose from 67 to 91.
Hospitalizations went from 936 to 1,059. Negative tests went from 24,728 to 25,572.
