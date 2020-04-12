Coronavirus cases rose but the number of deaths was unchanged Sunday in Adams and surrounding Pennsylvania counties.
Confirmed cases totaled 48 Sunday in Adams, up from 44 Saturday, according to midday figures on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
The county’s only death occurred Tuesday at a nursing home that County Coroner Patricia Felix declined to identify.
One of seven ventilators in Adams was being used for a COVID-19 patient, while three were in use for non-COVID patients, according to the website.
Other cumulative county totals Sunday were: Cumberland 110 cases, up from 105, with three deaths; Franklin, 64, up from 59, with no deaths; and York, 307, up from 293, with three deaths.
Statewide figures were: 22,833 cases, up from 21,655; 507 deaths, up from 494; 102,057 negative tests, up from 98,498.
In adjoining Maryland counties, midday totals on that state’s website were: Carroll, 236 cases Sunday, up from 214, with deaths unchanged at 25; Franklin, 368 cases, up from 341, with 12 deaths, up from 11.
Across Maryland, totals were: cases, 8,225, up from 7,694; deaths, 235, up from 206; negative tests, 41,359, up from 39,544.
