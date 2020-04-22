Adams County coronavirus cases increased from 91 Tuesday to 92 Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
On both days, the website reported two COVID-19 two deaths, but three have occurred in the county, Coroner Pat Felix said. Information takes time to make its way through the state’s system, she said.
The deaths occurred April 7, 13, and 17, Felix said. The deceased were all elderly men with underlying conditions, she said.
The April 13 death occurred at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Felix said, while the others took place at a nursing home she declined to identify publicly.
Negative tests in the county went from 1,237 to 1,254, according to the website.
Cases also rose in neighboring counties, according to the website.
In Cumberland, cases went from 194 to 207, deaths held at six, and negative tests went from 935 to 990.
In Franklin, cases went from 143 to 152, deaths held at 10, and negative tests increased from 2,244 to 2,280.
In York, cases went from 517 to 531, deaths rose from 13 to 14, and negative tests went from 5,481 to 5,585.
Statewide, cases went from 35,684 to 34,528. Deaths went from 1,564 to 1,622. Negative tests increased from 132,323 to 136,272.
Figures are cumulative since mid-March.
Deaths and cases rose in adjoining Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
In Frederick, cases went from 632 to 658, deaths rose from 28 to 29, and “probable” coronavirus deaths went from five to six.
In Carroll, cases went from 330 to 344. Deaths rose from 31 to 32, with zero probable deaths.
Across Maryland, deaths increased from 584 to 631. Cases went from 14,193 to 14,775. Negative tests went from 59,442 to 61,754.
