Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.