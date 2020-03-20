Upper Adams School Board members took social distancing measures during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Four members attended via conference call while five attended in person, providing a quorum, and administrators were asked not to attend, Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
There were “spaces between everyone” in the boardroom at Biglerville High School, he said Wednesday.
With an eye toward avoiding a large gathering of people, the meeting’s agenda was limited to items concerning “daily operations of the district,” according to an email sent by the district Monday.
Consideration of music and computer science changes will be delayed until April, according to the email.
An administrative recommendation to cut elementary music class time in half to accommodate a proposed computer science curriculum dominated a board committee meeting earlier this month.
Several items received unanimous approval Tuesday, Doll said.
In other action, the board:
• Retained Chartwells Schools Dining Services to provide cafeteria services for 2020-21. The district stuck with Chartwells after a state-mandated periodic request for proposals yielded only one other bid, which had a higher price tag, Doll said. The renewed contract, which can be extended for up to three years, is comparable to the existing one except that Chartwells increased the amount it will spend for equipment and the amount of profits that will be returned to the district, Doll said.
• Accepted donations including 400 boxes from International Paper to assist in the move from Bendersville Elementary School to the expanded Arendtsville Elementary School, which is to be known as Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS). The Upper Adams Lions Club gave $3,000 for environmental education. The Arendtsville Lions Club donated $750 for environmental education, $500 for Arendtsville Elementary School, and $175 for the Arendtsville Parent-Teacher Organization.
• Set a maximum of $310,000 for new classroom, cafeteria, and office furnishings for the new and existing portions of UAIS, with the expectation that the actual expenditure will be less, Doll said. The district is working with Tanner Furniture of Harrisburg, he said.
• Approved the continuation of services by the Pennsylvania College Advising Corps, which provides a full-time person for a cost of $30,000 to the district. The program takes place in collaboration with Franklin & Marshall College.
• Renewed an existing agreement with the American Red Cross to use district facilities in case of a disaster.
