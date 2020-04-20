Adams County coronavirus cases rose from 80 Sunday to 85 Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website. Negative tests rose from 1,173 to 1,208.
The county’s death toll was unchanged at one.
The lone Adams death occurred April 7 in a nursing home.
Cases have been reported at only one nursing or personal care home in Adams, according to the website. Cases reported Monday included seven residents and one employee, in addition to the death.
None of Adams’ seven ventilators was in use by a COVID-19 patient Monday or Sunday, according to the website.
Cases were up but deaths held steady in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, according to the website.
In Cumberland, cases rose from 182 to 186, negative tests went from 867 to 904, and deaths totaled four.
In Franklin, cases rose from 111 to 115 while negative tests increased from 2,131 to 2,174 and deaths stayed at zero.
In York, cases went from 481 to 493, negative tests went from 5,324 to 5,360, and deaths remained at six.
Statewide, cases went from 32,284 to 33,232 and deaths climbed from 1,112 to 1,204. Negative tests went from 126,570 to 129,720.
Figures are cumulative since mid-March.
Wide-ranging statistics are available at www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus, including case information by ZIP code.
In neighboring Carroll County, deaths rose from 27 Sunday to 30 Monday, according to the Maryland Department of Health website, which also reported one “probable” COVID-19 death on both days.
In Frederick County, cases moved from 591 to 616 with deaths and probable deaths both steady at 25 and five, respectively.
Across Maryland, positive tests went from 12,830 to 13,684 while deaths rose from 486 to 516 and negative tests increased from 55,061 to 57,713.
