“It’s very good to get out on our public lands” for “some solace, reflection, and rejuvenation” during a difficult time, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said Friday at Gettysburg National Military Park.
“The president directed me really clearly to move right alongside the governors” and local officials as parks and other facilities progress toward a return to normal, Bernhardt said.
Since the coronavirus pandemic became a concern, Bernhardt said he has worked with his department’s public health officers to develop guidance for local superintendents concerning how to maximize the safety of employees and visitors.
State and local virus mitigation efforts are among factors considered in the guidance, along with local areas’ level of access to medical resources, he said.
A reopening plan for Gettysburg National Military Park has been formulated and is being reviewed at the national level, park Superintendent Steven Sims said Friday.
Expectations are that the plan will comply with state requirements, he said. That means the park’s visitor center and museum are unlikely to open while Adams County retains “yellow” status , Sims said.
Public lands “play a critical role” in “moving us forward in a positive way,” Bernhardt said.
The “primary point” of Bernhardt’s visit to Gettysburg was to thank park employees for “keeping the trails and the roads accessible through this,” he said.
“Our employees are phenomenal. They’re passionate about these facilities” and “committed” to serving the public, Bernhardt said.
It was Bernhardt’s first official visit to the Gettysburg park, but he said he was “absolutely blown away” when he and his family took a self-guided tour here a few years ago.
Bernhardt had read books about Gettysburg and the Civil War, but “to see it, and for me to see the expanse, there’s nothing that could have crystallized for me the scope of this engagement, without being here,” he said.
After confronting the past at Gettysburg, “it’s pretty hard not to be inspired” by “how far the country has come,” he said.
In the days prior to his arrival in Gettysburg, Bernhardt visited several other facilities.
On Friday, he was involved in opening gates and washing the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, a spokesperson said.
Earlier, in Ohio, Bernhardt opened a park bike trail and visited a manufacturer of outdoor sporting equipment. In northwestern Pennsylvania, he met with the staff of Erie National Wildlife Refuge, the spokesperson said.
The “biggest impact” of his travels “has been just realizing how incredibly ready so many of our folks are to welcome the public back to the parks,” Bernhardt said.
“Americans are really by and large working to socially distance themselves” while visiting parks, including engaging in “clumping” to keep distance between groups while outdoors, Bernhardt said.
“America has done its part,” as have the president and state leaders, Bernhardt said.
“We’re at the point of moving forward in a really positive way,” he said.
The effect of millions of visitors on cash-strapped local municipalities is “something we recognize,” Bernhardt said.
Having grown up in Colorado, “surrounded by public lands,” he said he is very familiar with local officials’ concerns about the combination of non-taxable federal land and impact of visitors.
Payments in lieu of taxes are made in some cases, but “I bet it would be very small,” Bernhardt said.
At Gettysburg, maintenance personnel returned to work at the beginning of May, and seasonal workers have been called back, Sims said.
“The grounds never shut down,” and “people are out” enjoying them, he said. With the visitor center and other facilities closed, portable toilets have been set up, he said.
Park visitors are asked to maintain social distancing and to leave “no trace,” by carrying out any refuse they bring in, Sims said.
Bernhardt’s visit was “fantastic,” Sims said.
“It’s special when the secretary of the interior visits your park” in order to recognize employees’ hard work, he said.
“That means something,” and the employees “really appreciated” the visit, he said.
About 15 maintenance, law enforcement, and management personnel attended the meeting with Bernhardt, Sims said.
Bernhardt did not wear a mask Friday, but greeted a masked Gettysburg Times reporter with an elbow bump, and maintained social distance.
After meeting with employees, he took part in a video shoot along the park’s Hancock Avenue, not far from the Copse of Trees.
