Parking enforcement has resumed as Gettysburg “continues to hemorrhage over $120,000 in revenue each month,” Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
“Effective immediately,” residents and visitors must “adhere to all borough parking regulations,” Gable said Thursday during the borough’s weekly pandemic-update press conference.
Enforcement had been limited to investigation of complaints, but parking complaints and alleged code violations “have increased significantly over the past two weeks,” Gable said.
Code enforcement, referring to building and other borough regulations, will resume on a part-time basis “beginning immediately,” he said.
Part-time parking employees will remain on furlough, but “the borough has yet to furlough any full-time employees” in any department, thanks to five years of “good financial management,” Gable said.
Parking accounts for 23 percent of revenue in this year’s general fund budget, but the borough lost more than $100,000 in parking proceeds in April versus the same month last year, he said.
Meanwhile, April overnight lodging and amusement taxes were zero and earned income tax revenue was down by 25 percent from last year, he said.
With borough expenses averaging $400,000 per month, “the math here is very simple. This trajectory is not sustainable on any level,” Gable said.
“Very difficult and painful budget cuts” and” diminished services” may become necessary, but “the borough council has not made any decisions yet,” he said.
Talks have begun with Teamsters Local 776, which represents borough workers, and the union has received information about the borough’s finances, Gable said after the press conference.
If reductions are needed, the borough’s goal would be to seek “partial furloughs” allowing workers to keep their benefits, but the two contracts now covering police and non-police employees contain no such provisions, Gable said.
Efforts to negotiate memorandums of understanding (MOUs) allowing variances from the contracts are under way. Gable said he felt more optimistic about talks with one of the two groups of employees than the other, but declined to specify which.
“The reasonableness of the unions in solving the borough’s revenue crisis is essential,” Gable said during the news conference.
Asked afterward whether he had encountered such reasonableness, Gable said “there may be different interpretations” of what the word means.
The council would have to vote in public to approve any MOUs. The council discussed personnel matters in a non-public executive session April 27 as permitted by state law, Gable said.
The council is to conduct a regular meeting Monday at 7 p.m. via teleconference, which is to be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page and the Community Media of South Central PA website. Information is to be posted on the borough’s website, Gable said.
With no decisions in place, “any purported informed discussion on any media platform does a disservice to the borough council’s rightful deliberative process and certainly is unfair to the borough’s employees – police or otherwise,” Gable said.
“There are currently ill-informed comments and disingenuous discussions circulating on various social media platforms,” he said. “The borough is making every effort to preserve jobs and maintain services to the residents and visitors of Gettysburg. The question is what is the most appropriate way to make cuts and preserve both jobs and services.”
Restaurants will continue to be able to reserve free-parking spaces for carry-out customers at no charge until the pandemic emergency ends, Gable said.
Workers at downtown businesses who do not wish to pay for parking can make use of free-parking locations such as Long Lane and walk to their places of employment, Gable said after the news conference.
Also, Gable and borough council President Jake Schindel urged the public to contact federal legislators to advocate for stimulus funding to aid local governments hard-hit by the pandemic.
Efforts are under way to help borough businesses reopen when permitted by the state, Gable and Main Street Gettysburg President Deb Adamik said during the 30-minute press conference.
Adamik outlined the Main Street Gettysburg Cares program to provide free hand sanitizer, wipes, signs, and more to businesses. Information about the program and other resources for businesses is at www.mainstreetgettysburg.org.
Since the program’s announcement two weeks ago, more than 60 local businesses have signed up, and 23 have asked for information regarding zero-interest loans available from the borough, Adamik said.
