No additional Adams County coronavirus deaths were listed Sunday on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
The county’s lone death occurred April 7 in a nursing home the coroner declined to identify publicly.
Cases in Adams rose from 74 Saturday to 80 Sunday, with 1,173 negative tests so far, up from 1,143 Saturday. As on Saturday, none of the county’s seven ventilators was in use by a COVID-19 patient.
Deaths did rise in York County, from four Saturday to six Sunday. Cases went from 463 to 481, and negative tests went from 5,064 to 5,324.
In Franklin County, deaths remained at zero. Cases rose from 106 to 111 and negative tests went from 2,073 to 2,131.
Cumberland County deaths held at four, with cases increasing from 176 to 182. Negative tests rose from 825 to 867.
Statewide, cases rose from 31,069 Saturday to 32,284. Deaths rose from 836 to 1,112. Negative tests went from 122,896 to 126,570.
Figures are cumulative since-mid March.
Deaths and cases increased in adjoining Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
In Carroll, cases rose from 308 Saturday to 313 Sunday, while deaths went from 26 to 27, and “probable” COVID-19 deaths went from two to one.
In Frederick, cases rose from 557 to 591 while deaths increased from 23 to 25 and probable deaths went from eight to five.
Across Maryland, cases 12,308 to 12,830. Deaths rose from 463 to 486. Negative tests increased from 53,062 to 55,061.
