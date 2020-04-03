A curfew designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus took effect Thursday in the Borough of Gettysburg.
Meanwhile, enforcement of on-street parking meters has been suspended, though off-street lot and garage fees still apply, officials said Thursday during a 90-minute outdoor news conference.
All people are banned from streets, sidewalks, businesses, and public places from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until further notice, borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
But “errands” permitted under the statewide stay-at-home order, such as buying food or traveling to work at a “life-sustaining” business, “will not be violations of the curfew ordinance,” he said.
The goal is not to “cite people,” but to keep people at home, facilitate social distancing, and support state and federal actions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, Glenny said.
The new curfew is based on the longstanding one applicable to minors under 18, Glenny said.
He read aloud existing language which he said will be changed to refer to all people: “It shall be unlawful for any child to be in or upon any of the streets, alleys, sidewalks, parks or other public places in the Borough of Gettysburg, or in any place of public resort or entertainment or in any place of business outside the premises of his home” during the curfew period.
Mayor Ted Streeter proclaimed the curfew Monday morning, Borough Manager Charles Gable said from a podium placed on the steps of the borough hall.
Chairs were placed six feet apart to provide social distancing. More than 20 people attended. Streeter and borough council President Jake Schindel wore face masks. Other speakers did not. Hand sanitizer was at the podium.
Parking revenue provides about 23 percent of the borough’s budget but is “essentially zero right now” first because of closed businesses and now because of a statewide stay-at-home order, Gable said.
“The bulk of the parking department” has been laid off, but some personnel are assisting with long-delayed administrative tasks elsewhere in the borough hall, he said.
The loss of parking revenue is “significant,” as are “pillow” taxes lost from closed or nearly empty hotels and amusement taxes lost from closed theaters, Gable said.
Despite the losses, the borough has about $1.5 million on hand, enough for three months’ expenses, Gable said.
After that, the borough will “begin to feel significant financial strain” and could have to resort to mechanisms such as borrowing from a bank against expected taxes, Gable said.
Property tax deadlines have been pushed back as the pandemic prevents many residents from working, Gable said. The discount period has been moved from April 30 to June 30, and the regular deadline from July 1 to Oct. 31, after which penalties would be charged. Employers’ withholding tax deadlines have been altered as well, he said.
Residential trash and recycling services will continue as usual, but bulk-item collection is on hold and quarterly collection of electronic waste items is suspended, Gable said.
A quirk in state law restricts borough councils’ ability to meet via electronic devices, said Gable, who called on residents to contact State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, at 717-787-4651 to urge passage of House Bill 1564 to address the situation.
The police and public works departments are working at full strength, but have been “broken into small groups that do not commingle” in terms of projects or schedules to make sure service can continue even if one group falls ill, Gable said.
In a true emergency, people should not hesitate to call 9-1-1, Glenny said, but otherwise he urged the public to contact borough police via the non-emergency number for Adams County’s radio dispatchers, 717-334-8101. An electronic reporting form is also available at adams.crimewatchpa.com/gettysburgpd or via the Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page or borough website, he said.
Police will keep their Facebook page updated with important information for the public, Glenny said.
The news conference was the first of what Gable said are intended to be weekly updates from the newly-formed Gettysburg Borough COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Task Force.
“In this time of uncertainty, Gettysburg Borough has assembled local and county leaders to address the needs and concerns of the Borough’s residents,” Gable wrote Wednesday in a release.
Officials from several agencies were present for Thursday’s event, which the Gettysburg Times covered by watching a live stream and submitting written questions in advance.
