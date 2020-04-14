WellSpan Health is joining the 100 Million Mask Challenge, an initiative launched by the American Hospital Association to help meet growing demand for masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we prepare for the expected increase in COVID-19 patients in our community and hospitals, the safety of our caregivers is critically important,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health. “That’s why WellSpan Health is joining the American Hospital Association’s 100 Million Mask Challenge. We’re asking our friends, neighbors, and community partners to come together to help us meet this challenge.”
The 100 Million Mask Challenge is a nationwide effort calling on manufacturers, the business community and individuals across the country to coordinate efforts to rapidly produce needed PPE on a large scale for the nation’s health care heroes. The current supply of masks in some parts of the country has not been able to keep up with the demand.
Individuals interested in making or donating masks should visit WellSpan.org/COVID19Help to download the approved pattern or call the Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 and select option 4.
WellSpan has opened mask donation sites across southcentral Pennsylvania. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday at the following locations:
• Gettysburg: 450 S. Washington St., Gettysburg; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Hanover: WellSpan Health and Surgery Center, 1227 Baltimore St., Hanover; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Chambersburg: 660 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg; open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• York: 601 Memory Lane, York; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Ephrata: 501 Alexander Drive, Ephrata; open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Lebanon: 711 S. Eighth St., Lebanon; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the 100 Million Mask Challenge, visit www.100millionmasks.org.
