Biglerville Borough is closing its offices to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19, according to Secretary/Treasurer Sandi Vazquez.
The public can conduct business with any staff member electronically or by phone, according to the release. The phone number is 717-677-9488, fax number is 717-677-4027 and email is biglerville@comcast.net
Any payments or document submissions should be dropped in the mail slot of the municipal building, according to the release. The box will be checked daily, Vazquez wrote, and the borough is not accepting cash at this time, only checks or money orders.
