A pandemic-related construction halt means Bendersville Elementary School may open temporarily this fall when classes resume.
The Upper Adams School District had planned for this year to be Bendersville’s last, with its students to be transferred to Arendtsville Elementary.
But construction of a significant addition is on hold at Arendtsville, which is to become Upper Adams Intermediate School and serve all of the district’s fourth- through sixth-graders.
The kitchen at Arendtsville is “a critical component that needs to be completed,” district Superintendent Wesley Doll wrote Monday in an email.
“A backup plan may look like opening Arendtsville and Bendersville at the beginning of the school year and then determining when to bring the students all together, which would allow us to officially close Bendersville,” Doll wrote.
“This isn’t what we had planned, but at this point we must remain open-minded to any and all possibilities to safely complete the renovations and additions at Arendtsville,” he wrote.
“We need to discuss the new timeline for completion with the contractors. Due to the impact of COVID-19 we will continue to monitor what future plans will look like and determine how this will impact the completion date,” according to Doll’s email.
“We plan to address this ASAP so the kitchen would be ready prior to the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. This timeline will still need to be coordinated, but we want the kitchen to be completed by the end of the summer. Having the kitchen completed will make food service a normal process. This will be determined at a future construction meeting,” Doll wrote.
“The site has been pretty quiet lately,” Doll told the school board last week during a committee meeting.
The only continuing work was a ground-stabilization project that could not be safely delayed at the corner of Fohl and Conewago streets, Doll said.
The district was trying to interpret state guidance regarding concerning what construction projects are deemed essential enough to continue, he told the board.
The district is continuing to meet with contractors remotely, Doll said.
