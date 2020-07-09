Eleven COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Adams County since the pandemic began, Coroner Pat Felix said Wednesday.
All of the deceased were elderly and had underlying medical conditions, she said.
Nine of the deaths occurred at one nursing home while two occurred at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Felix said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health website listed 13 deaths for Adams Wednesday, but it assigns deaths according to the deceased’s county of residence rather than where the death actually occurred. The state’s total rose from 11 to 12 on June 23 and 12 to 13 on July 2. Felix said there were no coronavirus deaths in Adams County so far in July.
The state website also listed nine COVID-19 deaths associated with Adams County nursing and personal care homes, all at Paramount Senior Living at Chambersburg Road near Fayetteville. The state site showed coronavirus cases at five Adams facilities, involving 53 residents and 10 employees.
Cumulative virus test results for Adams on the state’s site totaled 348 positive and 5,655 negative as of Wednesday.
The site’s totals for Adams were 214 positive and 2,418 negative as of May 22, when the county achieved yellow status under the state’s pandemic guidelines. Deaths totaled five at that point by the state’s count.
State totals for June 12, when Adams gained green status, were 274 positive and 3,973 negative, with nine deaths.
WellSpan Health Wednesday also indicated two deaths thus far at its Gettysburg hospital, where the total rose from one to two as of June 29.
Testing by WellSpan in Adams has yielded 291 positive results and 4,313 negative results as of Wednesday, according to its website. Results of tests conducted by other entities are not included.
WellSpan totals stood at 180 positive and 2,409 negative for Adams May 22, and 225 positive and 3,270 negative June 12.
