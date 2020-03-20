Adams County is now surrounded by counties with confirmed coronavirus cases.
Franklin County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 as of noon, Friday, March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
Adams County’s case count reached four, according to the site. The first Adams County case was confirmed Thursday.
Pennsylvania had 285 cases on the DOH website as of noon Friday. The total included 11 in Cumberland County and six in York County. On Thursday, the statewide total was 185.
In adjacent Maryland counties, Carroll County had one confirmed case and Frederick County had three, bringing that statewide total to 149.
An outdoor testing station is in place at the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, and a similar outdoor facility is present at WellSpan Family Medicine-Fairfield, 4910 Fairfield Road, said Will Lavery, public relations manager for the regional health care provider. Both are reserved for patients referred by physicians, he said.
He urged the public to stay home as much as possible, obey social-distancing protocols, wash their hands, and sneeze into their elbows.
Extensive information about the coronavirus is at www.wellspan.org, Lavery said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
