A judge cancelled a public hearing session on a solar energy facility proposed in Mount Joy Township.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner issued an injunction Thursday barring the session that was scheduled for Monday.
Wagner acted in response to two petitions filed by affected property owners, whose concerns included the effects of pandemic precautions on public hearing procedures.
The township “board owes a duty to the petitioners and to the general public to conduct open hearings where all parties are treated in the same manner and permitted to participate in the same manner,” Wagner wrote.
Wagner made no decision about a further public hearing session planned June 17, but ruled the court could consider the matter further “if Adams County is not announced to be moved to the Green Phase of the Governor’s Reopening Plan” by June 5.
The township’s website Friday announced the cancellation, but indicated further public hearing sessions remain scheduled for June 17, July 8, and July 22, all at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Littlestown Senior High School, 200 E. Myrtle St.
“The date, time, place and manner of conducting the public hearings may change in response to evolving conditions and guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the website, mtjoytwp.us.
One petition was filed by property owners Richard and Patricia Ogg, the other by a large group of owners led by Todd and Angela McCauslin.
The latter describes audio problems when members of the public attempted to attend the township supervisors’ April 17 meeting remotely.
The petition also expresses concern about procedures planned by the township for the June 1 hearing, including limiting in-person attendance to 25 in keeping with the state’s yellow phase of pandemic precautions, providing audio coverage for others, and preventing witnesses from entering the building until five minutes before their testimony.
“The petitioners have the right to hear the testimony,” “view exhibits,” “aid their counsel in the presentation of cross-examination,” and “communicate with their counsel during the proceedings,” it says.
The petition also cites a new state law delaying some legal deadlines during the pandemic emergency.
In a May 19 email to lawyers involved, township attorney Susan Smith wrote that audio broadcast would be “at minimum,” with the possibility of other arrangements.
Also, Smith wrote, “all counsel will be given reasonable opportunity to consult (by telephone, private laptop) with your clients as you prepare for and conduct cross-examination and presentation of your cases in chief.”
“We wouldn’t have gone forward without having the confidence it was being done in the best way possible,” supervisor John Gormont said Friday in an interview.
“We’re trying to do the right thing for all parties involved and treat all the parties in the same manner,” and meet legal deadlines, Gormont said.
Todd McCauslin referred to legal costs in an email sent Wednesday.
“It is unfortunate that a majority of hard-working, tax-paying residents now have to pay to ‘fight’ for transparency, integrity, and democracy in a legal process between the Mt Joy Township Board of Supervisors and a foreign solar corporation from Florida,” McCauslin wrote.
Lengthy and well-attended public hearing sessions have already taken place regarding Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources’ Brookview Solar 1 proposal. It would locate hundreds of thousands of electricity-generating solar panels on some 530 acres.
Nearby property owners have voiced concerns including the potential blocking out of wide agricultural vistas by tall solar panel arrays. Brookview has responded by describing plans to place trees and fences around the affected land.
The proposal involves 18 properties that total nearly 1,000 acres on either side of Baltimore Pike about 2.5 miles northwest of Littlestown. The properties, which NextEra has contracted to lease or buy, are divided between two zoning classifications, Baltimore Pike Corridor (BPC) and Agricultural Conservation (AC).
At issue is a request for the supervisors to grant a conditional use for 374 acres in the BPC district, which legally must be granted if NextEra is found to meet zoning ordinance conditions. No hearing is required for solar use, which is permitted in the AC district.
