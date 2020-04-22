COVID-19 deaths have increased to three in Adams County.
The deceased, all men, were “all elderly and all with underlying conditions,” county Coroner Pat Felix said Tuesday.
The first death occurred April 7 in a nursing home which Felix has declined to publicly identify.
A second death occurred Friday at the same facility, Felix said.
The other death took place April 13 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Felix said.
The state Department of Health website’s tally of Adams deaths rose from one to two Tuesday.
The state system appears to be overwhelmed and “just isn’t keeping up,” Felix said.
Coroners across Pennsylvania have been communicating frequently about challenges posed by the state’s electronic death certificate system, she said.
The website Tuesday showed one death at one Adams’ facility, with eight cases among residents and three among employees. It also said none of the county’s seven ventilators was in use by a COVID-19 patient, which was unchanged from Monday.
Overall for Adams, the website showed 91 cases Tuesday, up from 85 Monday, and an increase in negative tests from 1,208 to 1,237.
The website showed higher death and case totals for neighboring counties as well.
Deaths jumped from zero to 10 in Franklin County, where cases went from 115 to 143 and negative tests went from 2,174 to 2,244.
Deaths increased from four to six in Cumberland County. Cases went from 186 to 194, with negative tests rising from 904 to 935.
Deaths rose from six to 13 in York County. Cases went from 493 to 517, and negative tests from 5,360 to 5,481.
Statewide, deaths increased from 1,204 to 1,564, while cases went from 33,232 to 34,528, and negative tests went from 129,720 to 133,323.
Figures are cumulative since mid-March.
Deaths and cases also rose in neighboring Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
In Carroll County, deaths went from 30 Monday to 31 Tuesday, “probable” COVID-19 deaths went from one to zero, and cases declined from 335 to 330.
In Frederick, deaths rose from 25 to 28, probable deaths held at five, and cases rose from 616 to 632.
Across Maryland, deaths went from 516 to 584, cases went to 13,684 to 14,193, and negative tests went from 57,713 to 59,442.
