While 3-D printing once seemed like science fiction, it’s now providing real-world help to medical personnel thanks to an Aspers man.
Trevor Cluck is using his 3-D printer to fashion plastic face shields to help protect first responders, nurses, and other medical workers from potential coronavirus exposure.
Shortages of various kinds of personal protection equipment have been widely reported.
Cluck has donated his first batch of 20 and is producing more as quickly as possible, he said Sunday.
Recipients so far include Gettysburg firefighters, a woman who planned to ship shields to a relative working as a nurse in Guam, and an oral surgeon who was having trouble getting shields through normal channels, Cluck said.
“It’s a wide range, but it’s all people who work in the medical field” who reached out to Cluck after he recently posted information on his Facebook page, he said.
The shields are “not a perfect solution,” but “it’s better to be with than without,” he said.
The printer produces plastic frames that go around the user’s head and brow, Cluck said.
The frame supports a transparent plastic sheet that hangs in front of the user’s face, he said. The transparent portion is made from a thin material like that once used on overhead projectors, he said. Users can create replacement sheets by obtaining the material and poking a few holes with the original sheet as a template, he said.
Cluck, who formerly operated a sign studio in Gettysburg, said he is anxious to do “whatever I can do to help” and will keep going “as long as I can get materials.”
The plastic used for the frames has a diameter of two millimeters and comes on a spool, he said. Guided by precise digital instructions, the printer deposits the material until the desired shape is built up.
“It’s a little bit of a slow process,” Cluck said.
He has been able to create seven to 10 frames per day, but said he expects production to accelerate now that a friend has volunteered to help monitor and feed the machine.
“I’m not doing this for profit,” but because “this is something that affects everybody,” he said.
Since he is not selling the items, he said donations to help offset material and equipment costs are welcome.
Information is available on his Facebook page or at cdsgraphic@gmail.com.
The 3-D printing community “all over the world” is using free open-source designs posted on the internet to create shields and other useful items, Cluck said.
He hopes other local 3-D printers will also become involved.
People have often thought 3-D printers are only good for “trinkets and toys,” but the current emergency shows what valuable tools they really are, he said.
