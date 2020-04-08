Totem Pole Playhouse has undergone a massive transformation this off-season.
New public bathrooms, a gift shop, break room, boarding room, private bathrooms attached to a rehearsal hall, and an outdoor deck are being installed to celebrate the theater in the woods’ 70th season. Producing Artistic Director Rowan Joseph could not wait to unveil the transformation later this spring.
He will have to contain his excitement for another year since Totem Pole is postponing its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“It was like a real bucket of cold water was dumped on us,” Joseph said.
The theater’s board of directors had to make a decision now to prevent financial losses associated with cancelling contracts too close to show time, Joseph said. Protecting the theater’s finances was important, but the board’s primary concern was the safety of its patrons, he said.
“The primary issue for us first and foremost was the nature of audience,” Joseph said, adding many of Totem Pole’s supporters are in the high risk demographic for coronavirus.
The board considered a shortened 2020 season but there are too many unknowns with the virus, he said.
“None of us could find anything anywhere that made us feel confident our audience would be able to travel and come to us by even July. August seems not even 50/50,” Joseph said.
The planned 2020 season — featuring “Always…Patsy Cline,” “The Sound of Music,” “Beehive,” “West Side Story,” and “Love, Sex and the I.R.S.” — will happen in 2021.
“We are literally just taking the season and moving it forward a year,” Joseph said.
The theater’s 70th anniversary gala, scheduled for May 16, has been moved to May 17, 2021.
All tickets sold for 2020 will be honored in 2021 and Joseph said he looks forward to patrons seeing the theater’s improvements.
“They look great!” he said.
He is also hopeful Totem Pole’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Majestic Theater will still occur as planned in December.
“That’s the kind of show that has the kind of message that will resonate, especially after this pandemic,” he said of "Christmas Carol."
