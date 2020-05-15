Cost-cutting efforts may include reductions in employee hours as Gettysburg faces a pandemic-sparked revenue shortfall of at least $1 million by year’s end, borough officials said.
Pay-rate reductions “are not on the table,” but a combination of reduced hours and unemployment benefits may keep employees’ incomes at “a level similar to where they’re at,” borough council President Jake Schindel said Tuesday.
“We’re trying to keep everybody employed, with their benefits,” Schindel said.
“We’re still trying to decide exactly how we can move forward,” but the police department could be affected since it accounts for a large share of the borough’s budget, he said.
After Monday’s borough council meeting, members discussed personnel matters during a lengthy non-public executive session, as is allowed by the state Sunshine Act, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
“The borough would like to have any new arrangements in place by June,” at which point they would become public knowledge, Gable said Tuesday.
The union representing borough employees would have to approve any arrangements outside the two current contracts with police and non-police employees.
Borough officials have met once with representatives of Teamsters Local 776 and are planning more meetings, Gable said.
No part-time borough employees are working, and no one is working overtime, officials told the council Monday during its regular meeting.
Even the $1-million shortfall estimate may be “rosy” since it makes optimistic assumptions such as a return to 50 percent of normal hotel-tax revenues beginning in June, Gable said.
The council needs to “make some difficult decisions” to avoid entering 2021 with so few dollars operating funds will have to be borrowed with interest against expected property tax revenue, Gable said.
Property tax revenues are likely to hold steady, but other sources are likely to be down considerably, borough Finance Director Nicolette James told the council Monday.
For example, earned income and local service taxes are likely to be down about 15 percent due to high unemployment, James estimated.
Even assuming parking meter and lot revenues return to 50 percent of usual levels beginning in July, James forecasted $624,723 in parking revenue for the year, compared to the budgeted amount of nearly $1.24 million.
The borough’s total budgeted general fund expenditures for the year are just over $5.22 million.
Schindel urged the public to contact federal legislators and ask them to support federal coronavirus relief funding for local governments.
Such help could help “curb any furloughing” of employees, he said.
