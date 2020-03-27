Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose in Adams County and all but one of the surrounding counties.
Friday’s midday totals on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website were: Adams, eight, up from seven on Thursday; Cumberland, 16, up from 15; and Franklin, five both days.
Totals across Pennsylvania were: positive tests, 2,218, up from 1,687; negative tests, 21,016, up from 16,441; counties with cases, 50, up from 48; deaths, 22, up from 16. No deaths were in Adams or surrounding counties.
The Pennsylvania website is reporting statewide rates of positive tests and hospitalization by age.
Age groups’ shares of positive results were: birth to 4, less than 1 percent; 5 to 12, less than 1 percent; 13 to 18, 2 percent; 19 to 24, 11 percent; 25 to 49, 40 percent; 50 to 64, 28 percent; over 65, 18 percent.
Hospitalizations tracked with age: birth to 4, less than 1 percent; 5 to 12, zero; 13 to 18, 1 percent; 19 to 24, 3 percent; 25 to 49, 21 percent; 50 to 64, 27 percent; over 65, 48 percent.
In adjoining Maryland counties, cases rose from seven to nine in Carroll and from 14 to 15 in Frederick, according to that state’s website.
Totals across Maryland were: cases, 774, up from 580; deaths, five, up from four. The website did not report the location of the fifth death. The previous deaths were not in the adjoining counties.
