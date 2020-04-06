From free bus rides to clean water to challenges faced by first responders, a wide-ranging press conference painted a picture of coronavirus responses in Adams County Thursday.
Representatives of many agencies spoke during a 90-minute event outside the Gettysburg borough hall.
The event was the first of what Borough Manager Charles Gable said are intended to be weekly updates from the newly-formed Gettysburg Borough COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Task Force.
“In this time of uncertainty, Gettysburg Borough has assembled local and county leaders to address the needs and concerns of the Borough’s residents”, Gable said Wednesday in a release.
About 20 people were present for the event. Two speakers wore masks. Chairs were set up six feet apart in the borough hall parking lot off East High Street.
The press conference was streamed live on the borough’s Facebook page. A video is posted on the Community Media of South Central PA website, communitymedia.net.
Speaker after speaker expressed confidence the community will make it through the pandemic and working together is the key to doing so.
Buses and water
Rides are free on rabbittransit fixed routes until further notice, Executive Director Richard Farr said in comments read by Gable. Riders are asked to limit use to trips to buy food, work at life-supporting businesses, and other activities permitted by Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order, Farr said.
Suspension of fare collection facilitates separation of drivers and passengers, Farr said. Donations are being sought to offset the lost revenue, he said. Information is available at rabbittransit.org. Buses are being sanitized multiple times each shift, he said. The Gettysburg Transit Center downtown is closed, Farr said.
There is no danger of COVID-19 transmission via treated drinking water, so no boiling is needed, Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) Facilities Manager Mark Guise said.
No sewage treatment problems have occurred amid toilet paper hoarding, he said, though he urged residents to avoid flushing such things as paper towels or gloves. If people have to use materials that do not disintegrate as easily as toilet paper, the materials should go out with the trash, Guise said.
GMA has suspended late fees and service cut-offs due to economic effects of the pandemic, Guise said.
Ambulance changes
Staying home, social distancing, and not calling 9-1-1 for non-emergencies such as “stubbed toes” are crucial to avoid overburdening the ambulance system, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS) Chief Eric Zaney said. COVID-19 symptoms merit a call to one’s doctor, not for an ambulance if there is no emergency, he said.
Calling 9-1-1 because of a cough will result in an ambulance being dispatched, “keeping that resource away from other folks,” Zaney said. Donations, especially of N95 face masks, are more than welcome, he said, because supplies of personal protective gear would last only two or three weeks if COVID-19 causes a surge in calls, he said.
Changes made by AREMS include additional decontamination of ambulances, stricter segregation between patient and driver compartments, one provider initially approaching a residence instead of two, and asking residents to meet ambulance personnel outdoors if possible, Zaney said. More people are helping to preserve resources by declining to go to the hospital after speaking with ambulance personnel, he said.
The fact medical facilities are not transferring patients to doctor’s appointments and the like is affecting AREMS’s finances, Zaney said, noting donations to the nonprofit, non-tax-supported service are welcome.
Also, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital President Jane Hyde outlined pandemic-related measures such as restricting visitation, setting up outdoor testing sites, repurposing some locations, and facilitating video or telephone doctor visits.
Extensive information is available via www.wellspan.org, including ways to make donations, she said.
Homeless, food issues
Programs “critical” for families remain open, South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) Chief Executive Officer Megan Shreve said, but many adjustments have been made. Examples include halving the population of its family homeless shelter to 17 to provide space for social distancing, checking residents’ temperatures, and pre-bagging food pantry distributions, she said.
Cash donations are welcome, Shreve said. For 18 cents, SCCAP can obtain food that would cost $1 for a donor, she said. Volunteer involvement is being minimized, but “a tsunami is coming,” and many volunteers’ help will be crucial during the post-pandemic recovery, she said.
Clergy who belong to the Gettysburg Ministerium have been meeting regularly to coordinate pandemic responses, said Mark Chester, lead pastor of Gettysburg Foursquare Church.
“This ministerium is not about talk, but about action” and will seek “an army of volunteers” when the time comes, he said.
Recreation, business
Opportunities for outdoor recreation continue. Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steven Simms said facilities including the Museum and Visitor Center and restrooms are closed, but trails and parking areas remain open.
Similarly, borough council President Jake Schindel, who serves on the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority Board, said the trail remains open at the Gettysburg Recreation Park though the skate park, basketball courts, and playgrounds are closed.
Information about programs available to aid small businesses is available on the Main Street Gettysburg website, www.mainstreetgettysburg.org, Main Street President Deb Adamik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.