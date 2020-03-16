Adams County President Judge Michael George declared a “judicial emergency” Monday, suspending all non-essential court activity.
“We are going to do things that are critical,” George said.
Criminal court
George’s order, which was filed Monday afternoon, enacts several changes to the criminal court calendar. The changes do not affect cases in which the defendant is incarcerated, the order states. Those proceedings will be held via video conferencing, according to the order. Video conferencing will be held in the Adams County Human Services Building and access will be limited to “parties and victims as permitted by the president judge,” the order reads.
March 16 criminal pleas court is continued until 8:30 a.m., April 20.
March 17 arraignment and sentencing court is continued until 8:30 a.m., April 16.
March 23 revocation court is continued until 8:30 a.m., April 23.
March 16 DUI court/contempt hearings are continued until 8:30 a.m., April 21.
March 30 Criminal Trial Term is continued until 8:30 a.m., June 1.
March 20 Gagon hearings are continued until April 24.
March 18 and 25 central court proceedings are continued until April 1 and 8, respectively
Other courts
The order enacts the following changes to other aspects of the court calendar:
• All domestic relations court proceedings for March 24 and 31, April 7 and April 14 will be conducted via telephone, according to the order, as well as domestic relations conferences. The court will contact the parties and provide contact information for the proceedings. If the parties have not provided contact information to the domestic relations office, they must do so by calling 717-337-9804 at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled proceeding.
• All proceedings scheduled for the March 19 juvenile court session are continued to April 16 in the Human Services Building courtroom, according to the order. The Juvenile Probation Department will determine a time for the proceedings, the order states.
• All proceedings for the March 26 Dependence Court have been moved to April 9 at a time to be determined by Children and Youth Services, according to the order.
• All Divorce Master hearings scheduled through April 30 are continued to a date yet to be determined, according to the order.
• All custody hearings scheduled through April 13 are continued to a date yet to be determined, the order reads.
The Adams County Law Library is closed March 17 to April 13. Access to the library is available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Fridays. Appointments can be made by contacting the law librarian at 717-337-9812 during the listed hours.
Civil proceedings will be addressed on a case-by-case basis by the presiding judge, the order states.
This order does not change the process for enacting protection from abuse orders.
Emergency petitions and requests for injunctive relief will continue to be accepted by the court, but attorneys are directed to exercise discretion in the filing of the petitions, the order reads.
The sheriff sale scheduled for March 20 has been moved to May 15, the order states
Filing offices
The Adams County Prothonotary, Clerk of Courts and Recorder of Deeds and Domestic Relations offices will be open for filings 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 13.
Magisterial district judge proceedings
Magisterial district judges have been given the authority to continue proceedings on a case-by-case basis through April 14 with the exception of preliminary hearings in court proceedings for defendants who are incarcerated. Those hearings will be conducted by video conferencing, according to the order.
