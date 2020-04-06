WellSpan Health is preparing to “at least double” its critical care units across South Central Pennsylvania due to COVID-19, Chief Operating Office John Porter said Monday during an online news conference.
“It’s important to understand we have not yet seen the worst of this pandemic,” Porter said.
“A significant increase” in patients is expected regionally, he said.
“We’re planning to add an estimated 160 intensive care unit, or ICU, beds at our acute care hospitals,” Porter said.
Operating rooms and recovery areas are being revamped for critical care, Porter said. Non-urgent surgeries and procedures have been postponed, he said.
WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital in York “will temporarily suspend its services and will shift its focus to providing acute care for non-COVID-19 patients. This will allow more capacity at WellSpan York Hospital for COVID-19 patient care,” according to a WellSpan release.
WellSpan has tested more than 8,000 people with symptoms for the virus since mid-March, said Dr. Thomas McGann, executive vice president for clinical practice. Patients were told of their risk and “told to self-isolate,” he said.
Of the approximately 7,000 results received so far, “only about 400 have been positive for COVID-19. The overwhelming majority of those patients are recovering at home, and a small percentage are being treated in our hospitals,” McGann said.
Ten care locations across the region have been redesigned “to exclusively treat the non-emergency needs of COVID-19 patients, while protecting patients at our other care facilities from potential exposure,” McGann said.
WellSpan is working with government, healthcare providers, businesses, and organizations to provide overflow critical care areas, Porter said. “We have alternatives” in communities including Gettysburg, he said. Officials gave no details.
WellSpan is redeploying staffers where they are most needed among its 200-plus care locations and eight hospitals, Porter said. The latter include WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
WellSpan is working with state and federal governments to bolster supplies of ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE) such as face masks, and other items, Porter said.
The pandemic “has disrupted more than our daily lives. It has challenged us to reimagine the way we deliver care,” WellSpan Chief Executive Officer Roxanna Gapstur said.
“We were the first to offer not just one open-air testing site, but a true network” across the region, offering early identification of those at risk, she said.
More than 160 active or retired physicians and other medical personnel have expressed interest in aiding WellSpan, Gapstur said.
WellSpan is collaborating with local businesses to help develop new masks, local distilleries to produce a supply of sanitizing products, and local suppliers to obtain protection devices such as plexiglass shields and boxes, Gapstur said.
Use of technology is reducing opportunities for virus transmission, including a hotline that is receiving up to 500 calls daily, she said
“In the last two weeks of March, our providers conducted more than 4,000 video visits and more than 9,000 telephone visits. Today, more than 40 percent of our patient visits are occurring either online or over the phone,” McGann said.
WellSpan set up a system-wide “incident command structure before our first case of COVID-19,” McGann said. The team communicates with state and federal authorities to make sure the most up-to-date guidelines are being followed, he said.
Screening is vital, he said, pointing to an “innovative web chatbot” developed by WellSpan to give community members “an easy way to determine their risk of infection.” More than 12,000 people have used it, he said.
WellSpan is also addressing the pandemic’s economic implications, Gapstur said.
Since early March WellSpan hasn’t collected out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19 testing or treatment, she said.
It has also donated tablet devices to personal care homes and emergency shelters and offered free care through WellSpan Online Urgent Care, Gapstur said.
“We’re organizing efforts to collect and share donated food and supplies to community organizations” and “offering emergency grant funding to help support community partners in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
WellSpan is also addressing the emotional toll of the pandemic, McGann said. Behavioral health resources are available online and via a hotline, he said.
A wide range of services and information is at www.wellspan.org.
