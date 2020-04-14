Adams County residents trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have received an assist from friends in China.
A group of Chinese parents whose children attended Gettysburg College have begun sending thousands of masks for the community. International Student Services Director Brad Lancaster delivered the first shipment to Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services’ Gettysburg station on Tuesday.
“This is huge for us,” AREMS Director of Operations Eric Zaney said as Lancaster arrived.
Zaney said the 600 masks his department received Tuesday is about a one-month supply. AREMS personnel require every patient they come in contact with to wear a mask. If an emergency medical technician must enter a home with several people in it, everyone in the home must put on a mask, Zaney said.
Lancaster said the college had about 75 students from China this year. Many of the students’ parents communicated online throughout the academic year and when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Gettysburg College to close in March, the parents wanted to help the town that accepted their children.
“They were on lockdown way before we were so they knew exactly what we were going through,” Lancaster said. “The supply of masks in China is much larger than it is in America.”
Lancaster expects to receive more shipments of masks from his Chinese friends so he will be working with United Way of Adams County and Healthy Adams County to distribute them throughout the community.
Zaney said wearing a mask is the best way people can protect others from receiving coronavirus.
“As you can imagine, we go through the supplies pretty quickly,” Zaney said.
