The Abbottstown Borough Council voted 5-0 Thursday to declare a “local disaster emergency” due to the coronavirus.
Members observed social distancing protocols during the 32-minute meeting at the borough office, Borough Manager David Bolton wrote Friday in an email.
“Additional tables were used to spread everyone out,” he wrote.
Two members of the public attended but offered no comments, Bolton said.
The office, located at 241 High St., will remain closed to the public until further notice, but the staff can be reached during business hours at 717-259-0965, according to Bolton.
Permit applications and payments can be mailed or placed in a lock box beside the office door, he said. Checks and money orders are acceptable, but not cash, said Bolton.
Public meetings will be conducted as advertised under the state Sunshine Act, with agendas to be limited to crucial items.
Investigation is under way to see whether it might be legally permissible for the council to meet by phone or electronically if the emergency situation should require it, Bolton said.
Police operations continue as normal, though the office is not open to the public. The non-emergency number is 717-680-0008.
The emergency declaration empowers borough officials to “take all appropriate action to alleviate the effects of this disaster,” including setting aside some “time-consuming procedures and formalities.”
The declaration includes a measure by which it renews itself automatically every seven days until state or federal disaster declarations end.
Also Thursday, according to Bolton, the council unanimously:
• Accepted an agreement with Berwick Township to improve Kinneman Road, subject to approval by the council’s attorney, Tim Shultis, who is preparing documents. The agreement would upgrade drainage, pavement, and road design, with costs for each side to be determined after engineering review. The agreement followed a joint session of the council and township supervisors March 4, according to Thursday’s meeting agenda. Berwick Supervisor Tom Danner attended last month’s borough council meeting, where he offered rough estimates for the project near Abbotts Drive and Cherry Tree Court of $112,000 for the borough’s side of the road and $296,000 for the township’s.
• Authorized seeking bids for road improvements this year, including High, West Fleet, North Abbott, and North and South James streets.
• Unanimously adopted ordinance amendments imposing side and rear setbacks of 24 inches on sheds and other storage buildings under 81 square feet in residential areas and updating floodplain regulations. The actions followed public hearings during which no members of the public spoke.
