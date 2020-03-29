A death from COVID-19 in Cumberland County brought Pennsylvania’s total to 38, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).
No details about the death were on the DOH website, which listed no deaths in Adams or adjoining Pennsylvania counties as of midday Sunday.
A death did occur in Carroll County, Md.
The Associated Press reported a man died Saturday at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, where COVID-19 also sickened dozens.
County confirmed case totals, according to the DOH website Sunday, were:
• Adams, eight, the same as Friday
• Cumberland, 22, up from 16
• Franklin, 11, up from five
• York, 43. On Saturday, York became one of 22 counties placed under a stay-at-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Sunday’s Pennsylvania totals on the DOH website were: Positive tests were 3,394 in 58 counties, compared to 2,751 in 56 counties on Saturday; deaths 38, up from 34; and negative tests, 30,061, up from 22,254.
The biggest proportion of positive tests were in the 25-to-49 age range, at 41 percent, while the largest share of hospitalizations was in the 65-plus group, at 49 percent, according to the website. Hospitalizations totaled 353 since March 6.
The Maryland Department of Health website listed 82 cases in Carroll on Sunday, up from nine on Friday.
The total was 24, up from 15, in Frederick County, which also adjoins Adams.
Statewide Sunday, Maryland stood at 1,239 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. Friday’s numbers were 774 and five.
