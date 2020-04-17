The Gettysburg Times will continue its three-day print publication schedule through Saturday, May 2.
“It is the goal of all of us at the Gettysburg Times to get back to a full six-day print schedule but while non-life sustaining businesses remain closed and a stay-at-home order is in place from Governor Wolf, it is prudent from a financial standpoint and from a safety standpoint for our employees that we maintain our three-day print schedule,” Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman said.
Printed copies of the Gettysburg Times are available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for home delivery and also for purchase at convenience stores and newspaper vending machines throughout Adams County.
During the three-day print schedule, all subscribers are being credited for one full week of home delivery for every two weeks that only three print issues are produced.
“Our subscribers are the backbone of our business model and are also our friends and family and all of our subscribers will be made whole through credit days being added to their accounts,” Hartman said.
All Adams County residents are reminded that an electronic edition (e-edition) is available six days per week (Monday-Saturday) at www.gettysburgtimes.com.
To subscribe for home delivery, call the Times office at 717-339-2089 or 717-339-2067, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or go to www.gettysburgtimes.com.
