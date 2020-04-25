As most government offices and departments were forced to a near grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adams County Veterans Affairs Department continues to process claims and get results for local veterans.
“We have been even more pro-active with assisting our county veterans in the past several weeks as circumstances have forced us to be more creative” said Adams County Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark.
Even during these difficult times, the county VA office has been able to get positive results for some veterans and their families.
“We have had a couple of recent claims that were decided in favor of the veteran and/or a surviving spouse that made them extremely happy under these trying times. A lot of our veterans and their dependents are dealing with the same issues as everyone else but it is rewarding to be able to call them and give them the news that there claim has been decided in their favor and they will be getting their benefits in the very near future,” said Clark.
Clark and his deputy director, Todd Gardner, have been forced to put in more time at the courthouse than other county government departments due to the security involved with accessing the federal Veterans Affairs computer system and database along with the nature of documents that are required to file a service-related claim with the VA.
“The federal VA computer system is highly protected and difficult to gain access to for obvious reasons so it was determined early on during the shutdown that Clark and I would need to work from our office in the courthouse,” said Gardner.
Military records and a substantial number of medical records that could go back as much as 60-plus years are needed at times when filing a service-related claim for a war-time veteran and as these records are medically related, special care has to be taken to preserve the privacy of these documents.
Although the courthouse is essentially closed to the public, Clark and Gardner have been able to conduct business through telephone interviews and e-mail exchanges.
“As far as getting documentation and paperwork, we have been able to accomplish that by way of e-mail, fax and USPS mail. While this is challenging and not ideal, we are still able to process business as usual even though it takes considerably more time, not only on our office’s part but also on the part of our veterans,” said Clark.
Clark praised the follow-up and work ethic of those with whom he and Gardner have dealt at the federal level during the pandemic.
“The interaction we have had with the Veterans Administration as far as checking the status of claims and getting assistance in updating information has been very good. We have been able to maintain our systematic claim checks to make sure claims are progressing through the system as they should without any major difficulties,” said Clark.
The county VA office is also responsible for the placing of American flags on the graves of all veterans buried in the county. The flags need to be placed prior to Memorial Day each year. Clark and Gardner have a large network of volunteers who picked up the flags earlier this week and will start to place the flags on the graves in the coming days.
“Coronavirus or not, there are 87 cemeteries in Adams County and there are approximately 9,000 veterans buried in them. All of their graves will have American flags placed on them prior to May 25,” said Clark. “This operation is no small feat and would not be possible without the help of many patriotic volunteers who have been helping with this project for many years in Adams County.”
The Adams County Veterans Affairs office can be contacted by phone at 717-337-9835 or e-mail at sclark@adamscounty.us or tgardner@adamscounty.us.
