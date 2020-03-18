The Upper Adams School District changed the times during which free meals for students can be picked up effective today, Thursday, March 19.
The district received information “from the federal government that we can only provide free meals to our community during the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” according to a post on the district’s website.
Meals can be picked up at the “side, bus loop at Biglerville Elementary School,” 3270 Biglerville Road, according to the post.
The district had been offering pickup between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to accommodate working parents, Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
To allow an accurate meal count, parents who may wish to alter their participation as a result of the change can contact the district at 717-677-7191, ext. 2700 or freemeals@upperadams.org, according to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.